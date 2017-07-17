Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coldplay Celebrate Immigrants in ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’ Lyric Video

July 17, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Coldplay

By Abby Hassler

Coldplay premiered their latest lyric video, “Miracles (Someone Special),” this past weekend. 

Related: Watch Coldplay Fan in Wheelchair Perform Onstage

The song, off their five-track EP, Kaleidoscope, features a guest verse from Big Sean.

Directed by Ben Mor, the video features historical photos from the 19th and 20th centuries. The photos celebrate the country’s long history of welcoming immigrants from all over the world.

Watch “Miracles (Someone Special)” below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live