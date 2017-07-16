If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”

2 SOJA “Bad News” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Dirty Heads “My Sweet Summer” (Studio X performance)

4 Dirty Heads “Lay Me Down” (Studio X performance)

5 Dirty Heads “Vacation” (Studio X performance)

6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

7 Radiohead “Man Of War” (Previously unreleased track from the OK Comptuer recording sessions)

8 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”

9 sElf “Insecure Sober”

10 The Struts “One Night Only” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Goldfinger “Put The Knife Away” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

14 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “What’s Gonna Happen In The End” (Local Effect Debut – New EP 7/28)

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “All My Friends” (playing Backstage Bar & Billiards this Friday 21+)

1 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”

2 Adelitas Way “Notorious”

3 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 The Academic “Bear Claws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 The Aces “Stuck” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

6 Council “The World Is On Fire” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

7 Emily Haines (of Metric) & The Soft Skeleton “Fatal Gift” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 The All-American Rejects “Dirty Little Secret” (Studio X performance)

10 The All-American Rejects “Sweat” (Studio X performance)

11 The All-American Rejects “Gives You Hell” (Studio X performance)

12 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

13 J. Roddy Walston & The Business “The Wanting”

14 Nine Inch Nails “Less Than” (X-Effect Debut)

