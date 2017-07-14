X107.5’s BRISK Summer Music Weeklong Giveaway

Want access to epic music performances and three of the best days ever at The Meadows Festival in New York?

This summer, BRISK is bringing its bold flavors and personality to the hottest music festivals of the summer — and X107.5 has your hook ups. BRISK Summer Music Weeklong Giveaway wants to ignite the power of Lemonade this summer by giving you the chance to win a once in a lifetime trip for two to The Meadows Festival, featuring Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz and more in New York City. The grand prize winner will receive roundtrip airfare, hotel for three nights, ground transportation, $300 spending money, tickets to the Meadows Festival and Brisk gift bags.

Qualify for the trip all week long including $50 in Ticketmaster Ticket Cash and BRISK branded swag! All on-air winners will be automatically qualified for a chance to win the Grand Prize trip to the Meadows Festival in NYC. For an additional chance to win, starting July 17th you can also enter to win the trip online where some lucky listeners will score VMODA headphones and qualify for the trip. All on-air and online entries will be combined to select the Grand Prize trip winner from Brisk Lemonade & Pink Lemonade.

You winning the grand prize trip to the Meadows Festival…now that’s Brisk!