Win a Kawasaki SX-R Jet Ski from X107.5 & RideNow Powersports!

X107.5 and RideNow Powersports are giving you a chance to splash into summer by winning a 2017 Kawasaki SX-R Jet Ski (MSRP $9,999)!

Stop by any valley RideNow Powersports location from July 17 through Aug. 12, look for the X107.5 display and enter to win!

RideNow Boulder – 6350 Boulder Hwy.

RideNow Rancho – 3800 N. Rancho Dr.

RideNow Craig – 4120 E. Craig Rd.

Rules: Entrants must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state or government issued ID. Winner responsible for fees associated with purchase including: sales tax, title, license, documentation, freight and preparation. Trailer sold separately. See participating dealers for details.