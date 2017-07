It’s Throwback Thursday and yes, we played Limp Bizkit much to Mahoney’s dismay; Conor McGregor said Floyd Mayweather can’t read. He’s not super wrong. We’ve got audio of Mayweather trying to read a promo; Ryan Phillippe raps and it’s … okay; Mahoney is back on track and is victorious in Salty or Sexy Spanish Lessons with Sylvia.

Full Show Here: