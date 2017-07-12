Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

WIN: Tickets — and a Special Performance — with Dirty Heads

July 12, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Dave & Mahoney, Dirty Heads, las vegas, RDGLDGRN, SOJA, X107.5, x1075

Win an opportunity to see the Dirty Heads — TWICE — this Saturday!

On Thursday, be listening starting at 6 a.m. during The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show to win a pair of tickets to see the Dirty Heads with SOJA and RDGLDGRN at The Beach at Mandalay Bay this Saturday night.

But before that show, you lucky ticket winners will also be invited to the Lasik Of Nevada See Your Music Studio for a very special Studio X session with the Dirty Heads.

Listen at 6 a.m. and every hour throughout the day Thursday to win!

Wanna buy seats now? Go get your tickets now!

Wanna be the first to know about X107.5 events, contests and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live