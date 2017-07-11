James Murphy Says David Bowie Inspired LCD Soundsystem Reunion

By Hayden Wright

LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy says David Bowie played an integral role in reforming his band. LCD Soundsystem was tabled from 2011 to 2015, and Bowie’s words of encouragement helped inspire Murphy to revive the project. When Murphy expressed his apprehension about reforming the group, Bowie suggested he step outside his comfort zone.

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” Murphy told Lauren Laverne on 6 Music. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable.’”

In Murphy’s eyes, it was hard to turn down advice from David Bowie (with whom he was collaborating on material at the time). Murphy lent “a little percussion” to the icon’s final album Blackstar.

“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘what do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘you just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.

LCD Soundsystem’s return included the 2015 single “Christmas Will Break Yout Heart” as well as a tour. Their new studio album American Dream premieres in September.