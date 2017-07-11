Gerard Way’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Coming to Netflix as Live Action Series

The Umbrella Academy, a graphic novel collaboration between illustrator Gabriel Bá and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way is coming to Netflix as a live action series.

“I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Bá and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show,” said Gerard Way.

According to an official synopsis the series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes: The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

A ten episode season will be available to stream in 2018.