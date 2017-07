Listener, Matt, has a suspicion that his fiancé might be cheating. We figure out if he should go through her phone or confront her in Group Therapy; luckiest teen in the world wins lottery twice in one week and Dave is still hoping for the day he can afford to go to his 20 year high school reunion in a helicopter; Floyd Mayweather says he can’t pay off his 2015 tax liability until after he gets money from his August 26th fight against Conor McGregor.

