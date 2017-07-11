Blink-182’s Matt Skiba Claims He Used Witchcraft to Hex Fyre Festival

By Abby Hassler

Blink-182’s Matt Skiba recently revealed he used witchcraft to hex the disastrous Fyre Festival earlier this summer, according to an interview with NME. The band preemptively pulled out of the lineup due to a variety of concerns, and perhaps, with a little bit of help from Skiba’s “pagan powers.”

“I had a bad feeling about that event,” Skiba said. “I consider myself a pagan and a witch. With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening.”

The band canceled their set due to “technical and logistical issues,” but it was all for the best, considering the “luxury” festival fell into chaos within its first day and the co-founder, Billy McFarland, is now facing a wire fraud charge and numerous lawsuits.

“The rest of it crumbled to s— because that’s what it was,” Skiba continued. “It was bulls—. I used my witchy ways and it seemed to work. I’ll take responsibility and everyone can blame me.”

Skiba also spoke about how he was personally uncomfortable with the inequality and elitism present in the luxury vacation.

“It’s classist and racist and then they decided to park a bunch of yachts with models to show off in front of those poor people, going down there with all your Ferraris and bulls— and yachts,” Skiba said.