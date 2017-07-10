Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Grabs Shark’s Tale and Gets Bitten Because Sharks Are Bitey Things

July 10, 2017 7:38 AM
Ever have those moments where you just feel invincible? You’re like, “yeah man! I can do anything! I can save animals!”

Well this guy was feeling quite ballsy and decided to unhook a fishing line that caught a tiger shark. Unfortunately for this fellow, sharks have teeth and bite. Check out the video below:

His first attempt doesn’t do much as the shark manages to wiggle its way out. However, this man insists on freeing this shark! As he grabs it the second time, the shark is like, “human, what ARE you doing?” It turns around and bites the man.

Blood can be seen gushing from the man’s arm but when emergency officials arrived he was gone so it is unknown as to the severity of his injuries.

As for the shark, it was pulled to the shore to get unhooked before being released into the ocean.

So there was kiiiiind of a happy ending. Except for the guy. He teaches us that it’s not a good idea to mess with things that have really sharp teeth.

