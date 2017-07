Ian’s Mascot Moment didn’t go quite as planned as Ian spoke to two very grumpy KISS impersonators; Mahoney scores a perfect win in Are You Smarter than a Community College Drop Out; missed our Blooper Reel on Friday? We revisit our blunders; dude who was arrested under six felonies proposed to his girlfriend — on his birthday. Plus, we announced the Dave and Mahoney Luau happening at Mandalay Bay Beach on August 25th!

