HOUR 1
1 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
2 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”
3 In The Valley Below “Bloodhands”
4 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”
5 Dirty Heads “Vacation” (X-Effect Debut / playing Mandalay Bay Beach this Saturday)
6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”
7 Radiohead “Man Of War” (Previously unreleased track from the OK Comptuer recording sessions)
8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”
9 J. Roddy Walston & The Business “The Wanting”
10 sElf “Insecure Sober” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
13 Blessed “Fairytale”
14 The Aces “Stuck”
15 The All-American Rejects “Sweat” (X-Effect Debut)
16 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Ghost State “Seven Sins” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Pet Tigers “Sorry Not Sorry” (playing benefit show for the Music & Memory non-profit organization this Friday 7/14 at Artifice, along with many local artists)
LOCAL – Adelitas Way “Notorious” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Mother Mother “The Drugs” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
3 The Districts “If Before I Wake” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 The Academic “Bear Claws” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
6 Beth Ditto “Fire”
7 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”
8 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)
9 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”
10 Two Feet “Had Some Drinks”
11 Emily Haines (of Metric) & The Soft Skeleton “Fatal Gift” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Council “The World Is On Fire”
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
