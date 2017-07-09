Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 07/09/2017

July 9, 2017 8:02 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

2 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”

3 In The Valley Below “Bloodhands”

4 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass”

5 Dirty Heads “Vacation” (X-Effect Debut / playing Mandalay Bay Beach this Saturday)

6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

7 Radiohead “Man Of War” (Previously unreleased track from the OK Comptuer recording sessions)

8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”

9 J. Roddy Walston & The Business “The Wanting”

10 sElf “Insecure Sober” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

13 Blessed “Fairytale”

14 The Aces “Stuck”

15 The All-American Rejects “Sweat” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Ghost State “Seven Sins” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Pet Tigers “Sorry Not Sorry” (playing benefit show for the Music & Memory non-profit organization this Friday 7/14 at Artifice, along with many local artists)

LOCAL – Adelitas Way “Notorious” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Mother Mother “The Drugs” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 The Districts “If Before I Wake” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 The Academic “Bear Claws” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Arcade Fire “Everything Now”

6 Beth Ditto “Fire”

7 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends”

8 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

9 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

10 Two Feet “Had Some Drinks”

11 Emily Haines (of Metric) & The Soft Skeleton “Fatal Gift” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Council “The World Is On Fire”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

 

