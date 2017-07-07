Is Gerard Way’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Coming to Netflix?

By Abby Hassler

A couple years ago, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Brazilian comic book illustrator Gabriel Ba announced they would be turning the comic book series The Umbrella Academy into a television series.

Related: My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Keeps Reunion Hopes Alive

Today (July 7), inside sources told Splash Report that the series will appear on Netflix and that Way is “definitely involved in the project.” The article does not reveal who these sources are, but confirm that an announcement will arrive soon, potentially at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“I definitely wrote the pilot for The Umbrella Academy,” Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist, Death Note) told Collider back in September. “I was really adamant about taking the job, but the only way I was going to do it was if I could make it weird and make it true to the spirit of the book. There’s a lot of weird s— in The Umbrella Academy, and it would be very easy to sand down some of those weird edges and make it more familiar to American audiences. I’m fighting very hard to not let that happen.”