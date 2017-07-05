Best Coast Announce Fall Tour Dates

Los Angeles rock duo Best Coast will be hitting the road this fall, opening for Paramore across North America. In addition to these shows, the band will be making the most of their off days by playing select, intimate headline dates supporting their most recent album, California Nights, released back in 2015.

Headline shows include Rough Trade in Brooklyn, the newly opened Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA and The Turf Club in Minneapolis, MN as well as a few others. Additionally, Best Coast will be performing at the inaugural High and Low Fest in Riverside, CA on September 9. All dates can be found below. Ticket links for their headlining shows can be found on the band’s website.

The dates are (all dates with Paramore except where noted). * = headlining show

9/9 – San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Fest

9/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

9/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

9/13 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

9/15 – Detroit, MD @ Fox Theater

9/16-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

9/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

9/20 – Rapid City, SD @ Ursa Major *

9/21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

9/22 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center

9/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

9/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

9/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

9/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Music Festival

9/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

9/30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon ThFinancial

2 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/5 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

10/7 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

10/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/11 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre St. Denis

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theater

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theatre *

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium