Win Tickets To Dashboard Confession Live

July 3, 2017 1:28 AM
Filed Under: All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confession, las vegas concerts, Palms, Pearl at the Palms, x1075

Listen to X1075 all week (July 3rd to July 7th) for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to see Dashboard Confession and All-American Rejects live at the Pearl at the Palms on Saturday July 15th!

Dashboard Confessionals is one of the biggest alternative bands in the 2000’s. The band has had a platinum album, three RIAA certified gold, and numerous songs featured on TV.

Also appearing on July 15th is the All American Rejects. The Rejects hhit songs include “Gives You Hell”, “Dirty Little Secret”, “Move Along”, “Swing, Swing” and “It Ends Tonight”.

Listen to X1075 so you don’t miss your chance to be at this amazing concert at the Pearl on July 15th.

 

