HOUR 1

1 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

2 Blessed “Fairytale”

3 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

4 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Mother Mother “Drugs” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

7 FOZZY “Judas” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”

9 Death From Above “Freeze Me”

10 Vinyl Theatre “30 Seconds” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)

13 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam”

14 The Aces “Stuck” (X-Effect Debut)

15 The Districts “If Before I Wake”

16 Radiohead “Man Of War” (Previously unreleased track from the OK Comptuer recording sessions)

17 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Quitters “Hipster”

LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady”

1 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic”

2 J. Roddy Walston & The Business “The Wanting” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

4 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Arcade Fire “Everything Now” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

6 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

7 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 In The Valley Below “Bloodhands” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

10 Two Feet “Had Some Drinks” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Beth Ditto “Fire”

12 Council “The World Is On Fire” (X-Effect Debut)

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

