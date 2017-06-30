Where and At What Time to Buy Weed

In under 24 hours –from the time this post was written–weed will be legal! Below are locations where you can buy weed. Pay close attention, though, because there are dispensaries that open at midnight then there are those that open at 10 a.m.

Opening at 12 a.m. Saturday:

Apothecary Shoppe at 4240 W. Flamingo Road from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Blackjack Collective at 1860 Western Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Essence Cannabis Dispensary at 5765 W. Tropicana Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Essence Cannabis Dispensary, north Strip at 2307 Las Vegas Blvd. South from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Euphoria Marijuana at 7780 S. Jones Blvd. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m; 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary at 2900 E. Desert Inn Road from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nevada Wellness Center at 3200 S. Valley View Blvd. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Oasis Medical Cannabis at 1800 Industrial Road, Suite 200, from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Piso’s at 4110 S. Maryland Parkway from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Reef at 3400 Western Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Reef at 1366 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, is open 24 hours

Sahara Wellness at 420 E. Sahara Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Shango at 4380 Boulder Highway from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

ShowGrow Las Vegas at 4850 S. Fort Apache Road from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Clinic Nevada at 4310 W. Flamingo Road from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Dispensary NV at 5347 S. Decatur Blvd. from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The Grove at 4647 Swenson St. from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 1112 S. Commerce St. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 2755 W. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas is open 24 hours

Top Notch THC at 5630 Stephanie St. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Operating at regular hours:

Acres Medical at 2320 Western Ave. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apothecarium at 7885 W. Sahara Ave. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Blüm at 1921 Western Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blüm at 3650 S. Decatur Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blüm at 1130 E. Desert Inn Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CannaCopia at 6332 S. Rainbow Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canopi at 2113 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canopi at 6540 Blue Diamond Road from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The Canopi location at 1324 S. 3rd Street in Las Vegas will only sell medical.)

Edible Marijuana The Source Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary at 2520 S. Maryland Parkway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2520 S. Maryland Parkway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jenny’s Dispensary at 5530 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Releaf at 2244 Paradise Road from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Medizin at 4850 W. Sunset Road from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

MMJ America at 4660 S. Decatur Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nevada Medical Marijuana at 1975 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NuLeaf Clark Dispensary at 430 E. Twain Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Silver Sage Wellness at 4626 W. Charleston Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Grove at 1541 E. Basin Ave. in Pahrump from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Source at 6877 W. Sahara Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More Info: https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/jun/29/where-to-buy-recreational-marijuana-in-las-vegas/?_ga=2.127318280.489884439.1498683480-294482167.1485988107