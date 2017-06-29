The xx Share ‘I Dare You’ Video Starring Paris Jackson, More

By Robyn Collins

The xx’s have released a music video for their track “I Dare You.”

“We are so happy to share our new video for ‘I Dare You’. Our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts where we wrote and recorded parts of our album I See You,” the band wrote. “This is the third video our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan, has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, [Calvin Klein creative director] Raf Simons, on the creative concept and direction.”

“It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to CALVIN KLEIN and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching! xx The xx.”

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders, and models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes are featured in the clip which follows the actors through a series of dares.