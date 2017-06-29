Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mom Doesn’t Want to be Scattered in the Ocean

June 29, 2017 7:15 AM
There comes a time when you have to say goodbye to your loved one. It happens. What you can do is honor their memory the best way you can.

This woman decided to scatter her mother’s ashes off of Scotswood Bridge in England.

Understandably she might’ve been a little too distraught to consider the conditions as it was quite windy. We see her trying to scatter the ashes and by the second round, the elements were not in her favor. The wind blew the ashes right onto the woman. As she dusted herself off, the guy behind the camera is laughing his arse off.

