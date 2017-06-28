Arcade Fire Share ‘Everything Now’ Tracklist

By Abby Hassler
In typical Arcade Fire fashion, the band teased the tracklist for their upcoming album Everything Now earlier this month in a series of anagrams on Twitter.
Related: Arcade Fire Release Music Video for ‘Creature Comfort’
Today (June 28), the band revealed the full list of tracks in a video that brings the band’s cover to life.
The band’s third single, “Signs of Life” will come out June 30, while the complete album will arrive July 28.
Check out the post and the complete tracklisting below.
EVERYTHING NOW: 28th July 2017
smarturl.it/EverythingNow https://t.co/CTEVJYklsp—
Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 28, 2017
1. Everything_Now (continued)
2. Everything Now
3. Signs of Life
4. Creature Comfort
5. Peter Pan
6. Chemistry
7. Infinite Content
8. Infinite_Content
9. Electric Blue
10. Good God Damn
11. Put Your Money on Me
12. We Don’t Deserve Love
13. Everything Now (continued)
Comments are closed.