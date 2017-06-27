Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Trooper Stops a Runaway Horse

June 27, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: alternative, Dave and Mahoney, kxte, las vegas, Vegas, X 1075 Las Vegas, X107.5, x1075

On a lovely Sunday morning, there were reports of an Amish buggy pulled by a runaway horse. With no one at the reins, one trooper decided to take matters into his own hands.

Check out the video:

As they saw the oncoming horse, they waved their hands around and said, “whooooooaaaa”, but this horse was like, “Outta my way, man!”

Passing by the troopers, one caught up with the buggy, jumped onto it, and was able to slow the horse down. What’s curious is the horse just falls so at first it may seem as if the trooper tranquilized it; however, reports say the horse had galloped about 10 miles and finally collapsed from exhaustion.

Troopers and horse are okay.

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live