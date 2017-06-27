Trooper Stops a Runaway Horse

On a lovely Sunday morning, there were reports of an Amish buggy pulled by a runaway horse. With no one at the reins, one trooper decided to take matters into his own hands.

Check out the video:

As they saw the oncoming horse, they waved their hands around and said, “whooooooaaaa”, but this horse was like, “Outta my way, man!”

Passing by the troopers, one caught up with the buggy, jumped onto it, and was able to slow the horse down. What’s curious is the horse just falls so at first it may seem as if the trooper tranquilized it; however, reports say the horse had galloped about 10 miles and finally collapsed from exhaustion.

Troopers and horse are okay.