‘Twin Peaks’ Features Nine Inch Nails Playing ‘She’s Gone Away’

By Hayden Wright

Nine Inch Nails and surrealist director David Lynch have a longstanding mutual admiration: They contributed to the soundtrack of his 1997 film Lost Highway, and he directed their 2003 video for “Came Back Haunted.” Lynch is back in the spotlight with the follow-up to his ’90s bizarre, cult thriller Twin Peaks and he knew just who to call when he needed a band to play in The Roadhouse—the show’s iconic local bar.

Nine Inch Nails (introduced and credited as themselves) performed a new version of “She’s Gone Away” and Trent Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig lent backing vocals. The dimly lit session is hard to see, but it’s really them. Eddie Vedder also lent “Out of Sand” to the show’s soundtrack.

It’s the start of a potentially big summer for Nine Inch Nails—their next studio album is due out sometimes, though it’s not clear when. They’ll perform a handful of scheduled gigs including Chicago’s Riot Festival in September.

Watch NIN’s cameo on Twin Peaks here: