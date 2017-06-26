Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Teen Falls 25 Feet From Ride in Six Flags

June 26, 2017 6:57 AM
Do you ever get that teeny tiny little fear in the back of your mind while you’re on a ride at an amusement park that you could fall at any moment for whatever reason?

Unfortunately for this 14-year-old girl in New York, that fear became a reality.

According to reports the girl slipped under the safety bar which started to choke her. She managed to free herself but was then dangling 25 feet off the ground.

A group of onlookers gathered beneath her and convinced the girl to let go.

Fortunately, they caught her and she was rushed for medical help — it is said she is not too badly injured.

