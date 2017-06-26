Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Huang’s Wold!

June 26, 2017 9:20 AM

Eddie Huang, the famous New York chef, author, and self-proclaimed human panda, returns to TV for season two of Huang’s world on Viceland. If you find other travel food shows too safe and sanitized, you’ll love Huang’s World. The season, Eddie hits up New York, South Korea, L.A., Peru, Tokyo, and Dubai to explore the people there, the stories they tell, and the food they eat. watch Huang’s World on Wednesday at 10pm only on Viceland. Find  your channel at viceland.com and register below for a chance to win a 12-Piece BBQ Set Coolers.

 

https://www.viceland.com/en_us/show/huangs-world

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live