Huang’s Wold!

Eddie Huang, the famous New York chef, author, and self-proclaimed human panda, returns to TV for season two of Huang’s world on Viceland. If you find other travel food shows too safe and sanitized, you’ll love Huang’s World. The season, Eddie hits up New York, South Korea, L.A., Peru, Tokyo, and Dubai to explore the people there, the stories they tell, and the food they eat. watch Huang’s World on Wednesday at 10pm only on Viceland. Find your channel at viceland.com and register below for a chance to win a 12-Piece BBQ Set Coolers.

https://www.viceland.com/en_us/show/huangs-world