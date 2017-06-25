If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

2 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”

3 The Districts “If Before I Wake” (X-Effect Debut)

4 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

5 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Death From Above “Freeze Me” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Vinyl Theatre “30 Seconds” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Arcade Fire “Everything Now”

13 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Odesza “Line Of Sight”

15 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

16 Radiohead “Man Of War” (X-Effect Debut / Previously unreleased track from the OK Comptuer recording sessions)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “All My Friends”

LOCAL – The Lique “Batman”

1 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (X-Effect Debut)

2 SLOWKISS “Pink Death” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Magic Giant “Set On Fire”

4 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

5 Beth Ditto “Fire”

6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

7 Blessed “Fairytale” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)

9 FOZZY “Judas” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Iration “Borderlines”

11 In The Valley Below “Bloodhands” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!