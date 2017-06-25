Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 06/25/2017

June 25, 2017 9:29 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: Alt-J, Avalon Landing, Bad Religion, Chris Jericho, Death From Above, FOZZY, Green Day, las vegas, local, Local Effect, New music, nothing but thieves, Parade of Lights, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, Radiohead, The Lique, The X-Effect, Vinyl Theatre, X107.5, x1075, xeffect

HOUR 1

1 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

2 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything”

3 The Districts “If Before I Wake” (X-Effect Debut)

4 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

5 Liam Gallagher “Wall Of Glass” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Death From Above “Freeze Me” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Vinyl Theatre “30 Seconds” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Arcade Fire “Everything Now”

13 Portugal. The Man “Rich Friends” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Odesza “Line Of Sight”

15 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

16 Radiohead “Man Of War” (X-Effect Debut / Previously unreleased track from the OK Comptuer recording sessions)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

screen shot 2017 06 25 at 9 46 18 pm The X Effect Playlist: 10PM Midnight 06/25/2017

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “All My Friends”

LOCAL – The Lique “Batman”

1 Echo Park Social Club “Pretty In Plastic” (X-Effect Debut)

2 SLOWKISS “Pink Death” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Magic Giant “Set On Fire”

4 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

5 Beth Ditto “Fire”

6 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

7 Blessed “Fairytale” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)

9 FOZZY “Judas” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Iration “Borderlines”

11 In The Valley Below “Bloodhands” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

 

