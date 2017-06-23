Win Tickets to Rise Against & Deftones Concert

Rise Against & Deftones with special guests Thrice and Frank Iero & The Patience are coming to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 8th, 2017. X1075 is giving away tickets all week long until June 30th. The DLVEC is about to get even more hardcore when rock heroes Rise Against and Deftones come to town. This marks the first time the two bands have ever toured together. Don’t miss a chance to see Rise Against play the punishing songs off their chart-topping latest album The Black Market and Deftones crank up the volume on the beautifully aggressive music that has helped them sell over 10 million albums throughout their career. List to X1075 to win or Get your tickets here!