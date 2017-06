Who won the Great DAM Ping Pong Challenge and who stripped down to his undies. Dave and Mahoney respectively; Phil Jackson dozed off during one top prospect’s workout; we’ve got our favorite audios of the week in the Friday Five; Sylvia performed “A Whole New World” without the help of Ian or Dave; and Beer for Breakfast featuring Mother Earth Bew Co. Cali Creamin’.

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/podcast-june-23.mp3