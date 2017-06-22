Chris Cornell’s Passion for Human Rights Honored by George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, More

By Abby Hassler

On World Refugee Day (June 20), Chris Cornell’s final music video “The Promise” was released to raise awareness for displaced refugees around the globe. Today (June 22), A-list celebrities and musicians have committed to uphold Cornell’s legacy on the issue.

In a new video, stars vow to uphold Cornell’s desire to fight for human rights and ask that viewers do the same. These celebrities include George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Elton John, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, and Pharrell Williams.

Watch the video below.