Cage The Elephant Release ‘Whole Wide World’

Cage The Elephant have released a cover of Wrekless Eric’s “Whole Wide World.”

The cut comes from the band’s forthcoming release Unpeeled, which will be released on July 28th. The record features twenty-one tracks: eighteen stripped down versions of songs from their past albums plus three covers: Whole Wide World,” The Stranglers’ “Golden Brown,” and Daft Punk’s “Instant Crush.”

“Many times you’re adding sonic layers looking for something to hide behind, and what you don’t realize is that that vulnerability and that nakedness might be the most compelling and interesting thing about the song,” said frontman Matt Shultz about the inspiration behind the project.

The band has multiple festival appearances scheduled for this summer, check out their new track and live dates below.

7/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/23 – San Marcos, TX @ Float Fest

7/28 – Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Wayhome Music and Arts Fest

8/3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts

9/9-10 – St Louis, MO @ Loufest

9/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

9/30 – Mobile, AL @ Ten Sixty Five Street Party

10/7 – San Bernardino, CA @ Foo Fighters Cal Jam