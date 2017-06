Listener, Stan, was victorious in the Movie Quote Quiz after a controversial guess with Dave siding with him. Mahoney, Ian, and Sylvia proved Dave wrong and some say he’s still upset to this day; the new line of Ken dolls include dad bods and man-buns; Daniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting; and a lady in Alaska offers a passenger who fell off a boat some moose soup and the audio is glorious!

