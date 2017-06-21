“Come Down Later for Moose Soup!”

A woman in Yukon, Alaska was having a grand ol’ time watching the Yukon 800 when the unthinkable happened!

One of the passengers in the boat, Moonlight, fell into the water and scared the crap out of her. As she cursed her way to get a closer look, we see the man floating around waiting for Moonlight to return.

Check out the video below:

While this woman did not jump in the water to save him — he looked like got the hang of things — she did offer him some moose soup. “Come down for some moose soup!” she yelled to which he accepted the offer because it was freaking cold!

This lady is a hero.