Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sylvia Wants to be A Part of Your World

June 19, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: alternative, Dave and Mahoney, kxte, las vegas, little mermaid, singing, Vegas, X 1075 Las Vegas, X107.5, x1075

First, it was the botched attempt at Will Smith’s “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” then it was the MEGA botched attempt at “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. You would think that was the end of her singing career on the show.

No. No it wasn’t.

Actually, after the chaos that was “Be Our Guest”, Sylvia was able to choose another Disney song to perform the next day.

Sylvia tried her hand at “A Part of Your World” from the Little Mermaid. Did she redeem herself? We’ll let you be the judge.

Check it out here:

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live