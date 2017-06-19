Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Watch Paramore Cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

June 19, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Drake, paramore

 By Abby Hassler

Paramore have been bringing it with their covers game as of late. The band delivered an excellent rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Everywhere” last week at a Dublin show. Today, they tackled a more current classic.

Related: Paramore Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’

The pop-rock group decided to cover Drake’s More Life highlight “Passionfruit” during a live in-studio session for BBC 1. Singer Hayley Williams even threaded in a bit of Drizzy’s 2013 hit “Hold On, We’re Going Home” at the end.

Watch Paramore’s “Passionfruit” cover below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live