LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album, ‘American Dream’

By Annie Reuter
It’s the day LCD Soundsystem’s fans have been anxiously waiting for — the announcement of new music. The group, which took a hiatus in 2011, have revealed that their fourth album, American Dream, will be released on September 1. It will be the band’s first record since 2010’s This Is Happening.
LCD Soundsystem will support the album with a tour of the UK and Europe before hitting the U.S. in October. Tickets go on sale June 21. For a complete list of dates, visit the band’s website.
LCD Soundsystem American Dream Track Listing:
1. “Oh Baby”
2. “Other Voices”
3. “I Used To”
4. “Change Yr Mind”
5. “How Do You Sleep?”
6. “Tonite”
7. “Call the Police”
8. “American Dream”
9. “Emotional Haircut”
10. “Black Screen”
LCD Soundsystem tour dates:
Mon-Jun-19-17
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
(SOLD OUT)
Tue-Jun-20-17
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
(SOLD OUT)
Wed-Jun-21-17
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
(SOLD OUT)
Fri-Jun-23-17
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
(SOLD OUT)
Sat-Jun-24-17
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
Wed-Jul-12-17
Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Bluesfest
Fri-Jul-14-17
Chicago, IL
Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat-Jul-15-17
Louisville, KY
Forecastle Festival
Sun-Jul-23-17
Byron Bay, AUS
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Mon-Jul-24-17
Sydney, AUS
Hordern Pavillion
Wed-Jul-26-17
Melbourne, AUS
Margaret Court Arena
Sat-Jul-29-17
Niigata, JP
Fuji Rock Festival
Sat-Aug-26-17
Monterrey, MX
Hellow Festival
Fri-Sep-08-17
Copenhagen, DK
Vega
Sat-Sep-09-17
Copenhagen, DK
Vega
Mon-Sep-11-17
Amsterdam, NL
Paradiso
Tue-Sep-12-17
Amsterdam, NL
Paradiso
Wed-Sep-13-17
Paris, FR
L’Olympia
Thu-Sep-14-17
Paris, FR
L’Olympia
Sat-Sep-16-17
Manchester, UK
The Warehouse Project
Sun-Sep-17-17
Manchester, UK
The Warehouse Project
Tue-Sep-19-17
Glasgow, UK
The Barrowland Ballroom
Fri-Sep-22-17
London, UK
Alexandra Palace
Tue-Oct-17-17
Washington DC The Anthem
Sat-Oct-21-17
Atlanta, GA
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Sun-Oct-22-17
Atlanta, GA
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Wed-Oct-25-17
Miami, FL
James L. Knight Center Theater
Fri-Oct-27-17
New Orleans, LA
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Mon-Oct-30-17
Dallas, TX
The Bomb Factory
Tue-Oct-31-17
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Fri-Nov-03-17 Detroit, MI
Masonic Temple Theatre
Thu-Nov-09-17
St. Paul, MN
Roy Wilkins Auditorium
Sat-Nov-11-17
Broomfield, CO
1st Bank Center
Tue-Nov-14-17
San Francisco, CA
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri-Nov-17-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sat-Nov-18-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sun-Nov-19-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Mon-Nov-20-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Tue-Nov-21-17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Sat-Dec-02-17
Montreal, QC
Place Bell Arena
Sun-Dec-03-17
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Tue-Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Wed-Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Fri-Dec-08-17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
Mon-Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Tue-Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Thu-Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Sun-Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Mon-Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Tues-Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Thu-Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
Sat-Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel
