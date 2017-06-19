Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Al Mancini From LVRJ Stops by to Discuss Restaurant Week

June 19, 2017 11:14 AM
You won’t be feeling guilty stuffing your face the next couple days because you’ll be doing something good for the community!

Restaurant Week will go from June 19th to June 30th and will feature eateries like Eiffel Tower, Foundation Room, Fogo de Chao, and Andiron among others.

Price points will range from $20 to $80 with proceeds benefitting Three Square and the fight against hunger in Southern Nevada.

Check out our interview with Al Macini from the Las Vegas Review Journal as he talks about Restaurant Week.

For more information, head on over to http://www.helpoutdineoutlv.org/.

