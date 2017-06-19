Al Mancini From LVRJ Stops by to Discuss Restaurant Week

You won’t be feeling guilty stuffing your face the next couple days because you’ll be doing something good for the community!

Restaurant Week will go from June 19th to June 30th and will feature eateries like Eiffel Tower, Foundation Room, Fogo de Chao, and Andiron among others.

Price points will range from $20 to $80 with proceeds benefitting Three Square and the fight against hunger in Southern Nevada.

Check out our interview with Al Macini from the Las Vegas Review Journal as he talks about Restaurant Week.

For more information, head on over to http://www.helpoutdineoutlv.org/.