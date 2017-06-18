If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)
2 Sir Sly “Gold” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)
3 Dreamers “Pain Killer” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)
4 COIN “I Don’t Wanna Dance”(playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)
5 Bishop Briggs “Wild Horses” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)
6 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing 8/25 DLVEC / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
8 ’68 “This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
9 Broadside “Paradise” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
11 FOZZY “Judas” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Arcade Fire “Everything Now” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Vinyl Theatre “30 Seconds” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Iration “Borderlines” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – GoldBoot “Elevator” (playing Fremont Country Club 6/24)
LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Elvis cover / playing Fremont Country Club 6/24)
1 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Green Day “Revolution Radio”
3 Magic Giant “Set On Fire” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Beth Ditto “Fire” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”
6 The War On Drugs “Holding On”
7 Save Ferris “Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)
8 Odesza “Line Of Sight” (X-Effect Debut)
9 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
10 Death From Above “Freeze Me” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”
12 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)
13 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam” (X-Effect Debut)
