HOUR 1

1 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

2 Sir Sly “Gold” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

3 Dreamers “Pain Killer” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

4 COIN “I Don’t Wanna Dance”(playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

5 Bishop Briggs “Wild Horses” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

6 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing 8/25 DLVEC / Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 ’68 “This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Broadside “Paradise” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

11 FOZZY “Judas” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Arcade Fire “Everything Now” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Vinyl Theatre “30 Seconds” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Iration “Borderlines” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Elevator” (playing Fremont Country Club 6/24)

LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Elvis cover / playing Fremont Country Club 6/24)

1 Parade Of Lights “Touch” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

3 Magic Giant “Set On Fire” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Beth Ditto “Fire” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

6 The War On Drugs “Holding On”

7 Save Ferris “Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)

8 Odesza “Line Of Sight” (X-Effect Debut)

9 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

10 Death From Above “Freeze Me” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

12 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)

13 Nothing But Thieves “Amsterdam” (X-Effect Debut)

