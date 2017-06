After weeks of losing, Mahoney is finally victorious in “Are You Smarter Than a Skinny Vegan Community College Drop Out”; Sylvia performed “A Part of Your World” from the Little Mermaid. Did she redeem herself from Fresh Prince and Beauty & the Beast; Did you know Eddie Vedder was punched by Paul McCartney? We’ve got audio of his story and more on the Friday Five!

Full Show Here: