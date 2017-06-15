Queens of the Stone Age Release New Song ‘The Way You Used To Do’, Announce Tour Dates

Queens of the Stone Age have released their new single, “The Way You Used To Do” from their album VILLIANS, due August 25. And, the album was produced by none other than Mark Ronson, most widely known for his work with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele as well his lengthy DJ career.

Josh Homme explained Ronson’s appointment as producer during an interview this morning with KROQ’s Kevin & Bean, saying that “Even though it’s more difficult, I love the process of making a record the most. It’s where you actualize the sounds in your head. I feel like I’m chasing break lights and dust my whole life and it’s where you almost feel like you catch up to this thing finally… and it’s fun to share it.”

“You know, Ronson is really funny,” he continued. “He’s very articulate, he’s very honest, and he kinda keeps things on task. The whip only cracks at one end so he sort of kept it moving. And, you kind of agree to go spelunking together. You repel down into this cavern and try to find something. I really do look at it like picking the right partner that you enjoy their company so that when you run into trouble you can sort of laugh and say, ‘oh, whatever.'”

Homme also shed light on the album’s title. “The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that s—. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened… Everyone needs someone or something to rail against—their villain—same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.”

Less than 24 hours before the song’s release, QOTSA released a promo video with Homme forced to endure a polygraph test while hilariously announcing the album’s title and first single.

QOTSA have also revealed their VILLAINS North American Tour with Special Guests Royal Blood. Tickets go on sale June 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time via LiveNation.

June 22 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

June 24 — Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest 2017

August 10 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

August 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

September 6 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

September 12 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Pavilion

September 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors)

September 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

October 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

October 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody

October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC

October 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

October 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

October 20 – Washington, DC @ TBC

October 21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

October 22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre