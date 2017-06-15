Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Last week, Manchester Orchestra revealed they would be releasing their sixth studio album, A Black Mile To The Surface, July 28. Today (June 15), the band announced dates for their U.S. fall tour, which begins Sept. 5 in Orlando, Florida.

The band released their first single and music video “Gold” from their upcoming album last week. Directed by Mike Dempsey and Johnny Chew, the video features grainy, abstract footage and drawings.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the band’s website.

Check out the run of tour dates, and listen to “Gold” below.

Manchester Orchestra 2017 Fall Tour

9/05 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

9/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Theatre

9/08 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

9/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

9/13 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

9/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

9/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

9/18 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

9-19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

9/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

9/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Crossroads

9/24 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

9/26 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

9/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

9/29 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

9/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/06 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

10/21 – Manchester, England @ Academy 2

10/22 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

10/23 – Leeds, England @ The Church

10/24 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

10/26 – London, England @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

10/27 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

10/28 – Bristol, England @ SWX

10/30 – Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9

10/31 – Paris, France @ Les Etoiles

11/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ VK

11/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

11/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Franz

11/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

