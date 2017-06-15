Imagine Dragons Release New Single ‘Walking the Wire’

Imagine Dragons have released a new track titled “Walking the Wire.”

The cut is the latest from the band’s highly anticipated third studio album Evolve, which will be released on June 23.

The song follows three previously released singles from the new album: “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.”

Check out the latest from the Vegas rockers below.

The band will hit the road in support of their new album this fall, check out their full tour schedule below.

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/26 – Quebec, QC @ Le Centre Videotron

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

