Just in time for July 1st!

Vegas’ own Acres Cannabis is using a machine to roll 100 joints AT THE SAME TIME and they’re hoping to beat competition once weed is legal in Nevada.

One joint, containing 20 to 30% THC, will cost $5 and is packed with a gram of weed. Plus they’re making these guys with buds that are too small to be sold on its own.

Putting every bit to good use.