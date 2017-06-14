Arcade Fire Tease New Music with ‘Ritalin Cereal’ Commercial

By Hayden Wright

Arcade Fire are preparing for the release of Everything Now, their fifth studio album. On the road, they’ve performed new material including the album’s title track and “Creature Comfort,” among others.

Related: Arcade Fire Announce New Album ‘Everything Now,’ Release Video for Title Track

For the album’s promotional spots the group is starting to think outside the box. Arcade Fire just released a “Creature Comfort” teaser video—a commercial for breakfast cereal that’s just marshmallows and the stimulant Ritalin.

Could it be Everything Now‘s second single? The album is scheduled for release July 28. Watch the spoof ad for “Creature Comfort” cereal here: