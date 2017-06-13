Simple Ukulele vs. Flaming Bagpipes

You might’ve seen the Unipiper as Darth Vader, Jack Sparrow, and even a corncob. But in one video, he’s dressed up as Superman trolling Batman.

So Batman is chilling by himself playing the ukulele because of all instruments, that would be his go-to. He can be heard singing his own theme song with full on concentration. The dude is really into it.

All of a sudden, a faint Superman theme song can be heard in the distance. We see Superman. On a unicycle. Playing the bagpipes. Not just any bagpipes, mind you, they’re the flamey kind!

Alas, the battle of Batman vs. Superman continues.