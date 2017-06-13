Foster the People Announce New Album ‘Sacred Hearts Club’ with Short Film

By Abby Hassler

Foster the People have announced that their third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club, will arrive July 21.

Related: Foster the People Drop 3 New Singles, Summer Tour Dates

The band also shared a new video titled, “Sacred Hearts Club (the beginning).” The documentary-style video features behind-the-scenes looks at the group’s rehearsals as they got ready for their most recent U.S. tour. Their fall tour will start off Sept. 2 with a headline slot for Portland’s Best Show Of The Year…So Far…

The 12-track record is now available for pre-order.

Check out the mini-doc below.