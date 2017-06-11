If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Save Ferris “Anything” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing Vans Warped Tour at Hard Rock 6/23)

2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into The Light” (playing Mandalay Bay Beach 7/29)

3 ’68 “This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Welshly Arms “Legendary” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

5 Joywave “It’s A Trip” (playing The Pearl 8/18)

6 Broadside “Paradise” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Made Violent “Basement Ghost” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Harts “Peculiar” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 Northern Faces “Messin’ With Me” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 The War On Drugs “Holding On” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

11 FOZZY “Judas” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

12 Mondo Cozmo “Automatic”

13 Yoke Lore “Goodpain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Danger Mouse ft Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me”

15 Green Day “Revolution Radio”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “All My Friends” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever” (playing w/ GoldBoot 6/24 at Fremont Country Club)

LOCAL – Almost Awake “Cloudwalker” (playing w/ GoldBoot 6/24 at Fremont Country Club)

1 AFI “Hidden Knives” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 7/29)

2 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Radiohead “I Promise” (previously unlreleased track from the OK Compturer recording sessions)

4 Lorde “Perfect Places”

5 Rancid “Where I’m Going” (playing DLVEC 8/25)

6 Thorcraft Cobra “Carolina” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The Magpie Salute “Omission” (playing Brooklyn Bowl 9/20)

8 Bishop Briggs “Wild Horses” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

9 COIN “I Don’t Wanna Dance” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

10 Dreamers “Drugs” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

11 Sir Sly “Gold” (playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

12 Fitness “I Don’t Feel Anything” (X-Effect Debut / playing #OBC2017 6/22 DLVEC)

13 Eve 6 “Open Road Song” (Throwback Track)

