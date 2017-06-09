Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

OBC 2017: MJ Wants to Steal YOUR Jet Ski!

June 9, 2017 3:26 PM
With summertime already creeping over the Las Vegas valley, we all have visions of skipping across the waves, enjoying the breeze and cool spray as you pilot a fully-loaded jet ski over the waters. And we’d like to make your dream come true with a brand-new jet ski, courtesy of our friends at RideNow Powersports.

Your first shot to register to win this baby will happen at OBC 2017 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 22.

However, you know MJ…she’s got plans of her own…and we’ll be honest with you — she’s eyeballing YOUR jet ski.  Hard.  Seriously.

Check out the video and see what we mean.  Then make sure to hit OBC 2017 to enter the contest…before MJ beats us all to the punch.

