On today’s show, Mahoney is practically bilingual at this point because he was victorious on “Salty or Sexy Spanish Lessons” with Sylvia; we had an all-new Blooper Reel; Jerry Seinfeld denying Kesha a hug and a cat arguing with its owner were just two of the audios this week that made the Friday Five; plus Beer for Breakfast featuring Lovelady 9th Island Pineapple Sour.

Full Show Here: