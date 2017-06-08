Prophets of Rage Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell with Instrumental ‘Like a Stone’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Prophets of Rage have clearly been shaken by the death Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who sang in the band Audioslave, which featured three Prophets members. Over the weekend, the group paid tribute to the late Soundgarden singer at Germany’s Rock Am Ring Festival, with guest vocalist Serj Tankian from System of a Down who joined them for Audioslave’s “Like a Stone.”

Related: Watch System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Join Prophets of Rage for ‘Like a Stone’

On Wednesday (June 7) at a concert in Berlin, the musicians honored their late band mate in a different way. During their set, Prophets of Rage covered “Like a Stone” again, only without a singer. The band left an empty mic in the middle of the stage for the song, and as a single spotlight illuminated the unused piece of gear, the crowd sang along.