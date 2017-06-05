Phoenix Debut ‘Goodbye Soleil’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Phoenix has shared a new music video for their latest single “Goodbye Soleil” off their upcoming album, Ti Amo, which arrives June 9.

The video features grainy, old-school visual shots of Italian beaches with members of Phoenix being featured intermittently. Frontman Thomas Mars appears in a pool at one point during the video when someone off screen throws him a floating pool toy.

This single follows the previously released tracks “J-Boy” and “Ti Amo.”

Watch “Goodbye Soleil” below.